Power Book II: Ghost, a new 10-episode Starz original series that picks up in the wake of the events of the original Power, will make its world premiere on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday, Starz teased the Power universe-expanding series further with the launch of a new trailer and the debut of a poster, seen below. The Book II cast features Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Naturi Naughton, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Paige Hurd, and more.

Image via Starz

"The Power Universe just keeps getting bigger and better and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again," 50 Cent, who serves as executive producer on the series, said in a statement. "We can't wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before, Power never ends… we are just getting started."

Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp promised that fans can expect to reunite with Tasha, Tariq, "and other favorite characters" on the next facet of their journey.

"Power Book II: Ghost throws the fans right back into the action from the start, picking up with Tariq and Tasha 72 hours after the events of Power 615—and once the ride begins, it won't slow down," Kemp said.

The series premiere on Sept. 6 will be preceded on Starz with a marathon of the sixth season of the original Power. For more info, including local debut times, click here.