Ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5 later this year, Sony shared a blog post detailing which peripherals for the PS4 will work on the next console.

The biggest takeaway from the post, which was shared on the official PlayStation blog, is that the PS4's controller, the DualShock 4, will work on the PS5. Despite supporting the controller, the DS4 will not work with PS5 games on the platform. That means that the DS4 is supported for backwards compatibility of PS4 games on the PS5, but nothing that was developed for next-gen consoles with the PS5's DualSense controller in mind. It's also worth pointing out that any PlayStation officially licensed third-party controllers will work with PS4 games on the PS5, too, as will officially licensed racing wheels and arcade sticks.

"We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller," said Isabelle Tomaties of Sony Interactive Entertainment. In addition, it was confirmed that the PlayStation Camera will work on the PS5 for "supported PS VR games. "It will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users," Tomaties added. "More details on how to get the adaptor will be announced at a later date."

The news comes just as Sony has confirmed a State of Play livestream on Thursday. The company confirmed the stream will last for 40 minutes, with a focus on new PS4 and PS VR games rather than next-gen information. There will, however, be "a few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June's PS5 showcase," although fans were cautioned to not expect any "big" announcements regarding the new console.

In another post on the PlayStation Blog, it was announced that Spider-Man will be making his way to the upcoming Marvel's Avengers game. He will be exclusive to the PlayStation versions of the game, with the game expected to receive a PS5 update for free later this year, and will be available as a free download after launch. Marvel's Avengers is set to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on Sept. 4.

The PS5, meanwhile, still doesn't have a date or a price.

See how fans reacted to the news of the DS4 not working with PS5 games below.