Netflix has pulled the plug on another series.

Deadline confirmed Wednesday that the sci-fi drama Altered Carbon was canceled after two seasons. The series debuted in February 2018; the second season wrapped up in February of this year and was followed by an anime feature film titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, the TV show is based on Richard K. Morgan's 2002 cyberpunk novel of the same name. The series took place more than 300 years in the future, during a time when humans can download their consciousness into new bodies, aka "sleeves." The Altered Carbon series centered on the character of Takeshi Kovacs, who was portrayed by Joel Kinnaman in season 1 and Anthony Mackie in season 2.

Shortly after the second season finale, Mackie expressed his desire to return to the series, saying it was one his "best work experiences ever."

"I hope I get the opportunity to bring Kovacs back again next season," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "... I never had a bad day at work the entire time. It was so nice and open. Six months is a long time to shoot a show, but they really took care of me in a way I've never experienced before in this business. Playing Kovacs was more so about the family and the situation we developed as a cast and crew than it was just learning how to say my lines."

The news comes just a week after Netflix announced the cancelation of original series The Society and I’m Not Okay With This. Though both shows were initially renewed for second seasons, the streamer said the global pandemic led to issues with both the budget and production schedule.

"We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. "We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators ... and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

Deadline reports the Altered Carbon cancelation was not COVID-19-related, "but stems from the streamer’s standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process." The streamer reportedly decided to cancel the show back in April.