It's the day DC fans have been waiting for: The trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman has finally arrived.

The premiere went down during a DC Fandome panel Saturday, just hours after the preview prematurely surfaced online. Director Reeves addressed the leak on Twitter, encouraging followers to simply be patient.

During the panel, Reeves revealed The Batman will be a gritty detective story that takes cues from classic films like Chinatown and Taxi Driver.

"As we said, it's not an origin tale and you're meeting him in the early days ... a lot of the other stories are very much about how he had to master his fear and master himself," Reeves said. "I think for me, what was exciting, is not doing that, not doing the origin, but instead, to meet him in the middle of this crimonological experiment, to see him fail and grow and be heroic but in a way that felt very human, very flawed ... the audience of putting the audience in the shoes."

At the end of the panel, Reeves shared the first trailer for The Batman, but reminded audiences this was just a small taste of what's to come, as the film is only 25 percent completed.

You can check out the preview above.

Prior the trailer premiere, DC Films president Walter Hamada shared an interesting detail about the flick. According to Screen Rant, Hamada confirmed The Batman—starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero—will be set in a reality separate from the rest of the DC Extended Universe.

Per the outlet:

During the Multiverse 101 panel at the ongoing DC FanDome, DC Films president Walter Hamada reveals that The Batman won't have any connections with the DCEU, which means that Pattinson's version of the character doesn't technically replace Affleck's older iteration of the same DC hero. He also pointed out that the separate universe will be more grounded compared to what fans have seen thus far in the DCEU.

Reeves' The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine "The Roman" Falcone.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 1, 2021.