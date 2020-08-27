Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg are joining forces for Game, a new political drama from Bad Boys producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Deadline reports.

Based on a story from the duo and Patrick Aison, the Washington D.C.-set show will revolve around best friends Bobby and Dice, played by Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, who are running a "high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington D.C.," per Deadline.

The show will reunite Lawrence and Snoop, who last appeared on screen together in Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum.

It will also mark Lawrence's most prominent return to television since his landmark sitcom Martin went off the air in 1997.

It also marks Lawrence’s fourth collaboration with Bruckheimer. He's appeared in all three Bad Boys films, and is suiting up for a fourth installment, which is currently in the works.

As for Snoop, he's no stranger to television, either. He currently co-hosts his show with cooking legend Martha Stewart, Martha And Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which has now aired on VH1 for three seasons. He also had his own GGN series, where he would light one up and interview a wide array of different celebrity guests ranging from ASAP Rocky toStephen A. Smith.

As for Aison, his TV credits include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Wayward Pines. A release date for Game hasn't been announced, and since it's still in early stages of development, we likely won't see it for some time.