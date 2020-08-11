Those close to Lakeith Stanfield assure fans the actor is okay after he made some puzzling Instagram posts.

Early Tuesday morning, comedian Patton Oswalt took to Twitter where he asked his followers to help him get in contact with Stanfield.

"I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I've reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him?" Oswalt wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you."

In a series of Instagram videos, Stanfield seemingly projected suicidal thoughts.

"I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care," Stanfield captioned a deleted video of him pouring alcohol into a pill bottle for blood pressure medication.

"Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy," Stanfield captioned another video before writing "bottoms up" under a third clip.

Oswalt wasn't the only person concerned by these posts. Several of Stanfield's fans took to social media where they urged people in contact with the actor to reach out to him.

This moved the publicity agency that represents Stanfield, Platform PR, to reply to Oswalt directly and tell them the Atlanta star is doing fine.

Stanfield also apologized to fans for alarming them. "I'm ok everyone!" reads his IG post. "I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good. Im not harming myself. Much love."

In the caption he also said, "I apologize for making you worry."

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.