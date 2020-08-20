As part of his doomed-to-fail presidential campaign, Kanye West has shared a campaign promo that has some of the people featured on it a bit confused. Among the faces featured in the #2020VISION collage are a few celebs including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and, in the very top/center position, Kirsten Dunst.

A source has confirmed to People that neither individual signed off on the usage of their face, and Dunst personally tweeted at Kanye to ask what on earth it is he shared.

"What's the message here, and why am I apart of it?" the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star asked alongside a shrugging emoji. West has yet to respond to Dunst.

The image of Dunst is taken from a 2002 Vanity Fair interview, around the same time she co-starred in Spider-Man. The message is just as unclear to the general public as it is to Dunst, apparently.

'Ye just launched his campaign last month, but he's already ruffled quite a few feathers. He's not eligible for the presidency in a number of states, but that hasn't stopped him from committing to the Kanye 2020 train. This week, Michelle Obama appeared to make a jab directed at West during the Democratic National Convention, telling viewers this election is not the time to "play games with candidates who have no chance of winning."