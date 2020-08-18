Michelle Obama had some very candid words for the American public during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, including an apparent jab at Kanye West’s presidential campaign.

While encouraging people to vote, she warned them not to “play games with candidates who have no chance of winning.” Kanye of course, has not been polling well since he launched his campaign.

Of course, Twitter had something to say about her on-air subtweet.

Elsewhere in her speech, she addressed Donald Trump directly. “So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she said. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Throughout her address, Obama hit the hot button topics, including the coronavirus, racism, and international relations—and even admitted that she hates politics. She also endorsed Joe Biden, whom she conceded isn’t perfect, but still applauded him for his experience and humanity.