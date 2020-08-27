Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

In a statement, the couple said they are "floating with love and wonder" following the "safe and healthy arrival" of their daughter.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the couple said in a statement through UNICEF. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

Perry and Bloom are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, adding in their statement late Wednesday a shout-out to the humanitarian agency for being "on the ground" during what has been a deeply trying time around the world.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," the couple said. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child."

In an interview shared shortly before the announcement of Daisy's birth, Katy Perry spoke on the possibility of one day writing a memoir and imagined how her and Orlando Bloom's daughter might feel about the idea of their respective celebrity statuses.

"I'm thinking that I'm in for a really big surprise," she said on an episode of the Australian show Smallzy's Surgery. "Because this child will be coming out going 'I don't give a fuck if you're Katy Perry.' Sorry, you're gonna have to bleep that. No, literally, this child is gonna be like 'I don't care who you are, Orlando Bloom. I don't care who you are. You're just my parents and your responsibility is to feed me, to love me, and to put me down to sleep.'"