Talk about putting Miami Nights out on YouTube as opposed to some other streaming situation.

The decision to put it on YouTube was kind of late. I made that decision in May. I had an opportunity to go to one of the other places and it was pretty close, but it didn't feel right with the current state of the business right now. I decided to just...with the world crumbling, let me try to put it on YouTube. [And] if I'm putting it on YouTube, a good amount people going see it. [Ed note: Miami Nights has amassed 1.7 million views at the time of this writing.] I started thinking, "Oh, maybe I could get a sponsor for it." But with the time constraint and knowing how big corporations work, trying to get what I wanted approved in that time, for a beginner, it probably would have been tougher.

Then I started thinking maybe a newer startup would be a good partner to work with and I reached out to a friend of mine, Candice Matthews Brackeen. I said, "do you know any about any companies that you would recommend that I would have at the beginning of my comedy special, that will make sense that you just really see us something that's going to be dope and grow it?" She recommended Undock. Initially, actually I thought Undock would be a good potential partner but not for a special, but then I talked to the founder. I got really hyped about it. We made it happen.

Was the plan always to drop Miami Nights at this time?

It was going to drop July 21st, actually. If you go to a streaming service they need it earlier than a day before. They need it probably more than a month, two months before, just because they have a lot of different processes, so there's all these different technical things that need to be done with the piece, whereas YouTube was [just] "upload". As long as you can get it uploaded, you got it. I think for me personally, is it something about having a real deadline? That's like okay, this is going up then. I was able to add in stuff and work off of that energy and "okay, let me get these other clips from back in the day off of [the] Comedy Camisado tour? Let me grab this and let me change up the credits and say some stuff and these other things.

That was exciting to me [was] to be able to have some touches that were July 2nd, July 1st ideas, you know what I mean? It was nice to be able to do that. We had the scene where we were editing and then during the editing online, I was like "Oh, what if I referenced the edit in there?" It was fun to be able to have these last-minute things like cramming, it's all well what about this.

How long had you been working on Miami Nights?

I would say beginning of 2018 or something, late 2017 is when I started talking to Kris Merc [Ed note: Miami Nights director Kristian Mercado] about it. He directed Open Mic Eagle's "Ziggy Starfish (Anti-Anxiety Raps)" music video. I met him on that shoot in New York and then reached out maybe a couple of years later to work on a promo shoot for a tour. The promoter wanted me to do a straight-to-camera tour date [video]. It wasn't only my tour, it was some other folks on there. "Oh, can you just say Atlanta this date and Miami this date, and then we'll do it straight again," just real boring. I'm like "hey, can we bring in Kris Merc to do it?" They were like "Nah" because they didn't really want to pay him, so I pushed for him and then they finally said "yeah."

[So we're] doing the shoot and it's just simple promo dates. Then he brings in orange lights or whatever and then afterward he animated the words "Miami" and "Atlanta" and these the tour dates coming out of my mouth. He really elevated what was just a simple idea. I knew if I did a comedy special with him, 'cause he never did one, it wasn't going to feel like any other comedy special.

It definitely doesn't. What is the device that you're using on stage to mess with your vocals?

It's a vocal processor. I don't want to say the specific brand because they haven't been responsive.

Was your idea initially to have that device out there on stage during the special?

Well, I was doing that in the podcast first.

I was going to ask, because I remember when you started doing that on the podcast.

Yeah. So I started having it in the podcast first and then I started bringing it to show and it did well at the shows and it was also a challenge to make sure I didn't overuse it. Some shows would get a little looser than others but that was a thing, too, to make it its own. Not to lean on it. I can't think of which cities I did, but there's probably some cities where I was really autotuning a lot.

What about the were moments where you would change the jacket and go into full-on singing mode. Was that shot in front of the crowd?

That's a trade secret.

Seeing you develop over the years, based on the projects that you pick up, I know that your mind works a little different. Not too many people are doing like those underground Flying Lotus movies or The Eric Andre Show. Seeing the way you were promoting Miami Nights on YouTube, leading up to its release, it felt a lot like you were conducting a live stream. Even during the special, where you're on stage almost engaging in a talk with the crowd about your arrest. It's been a lot more interactive, a lot more engaging.

Yeah, there's it was just sometimes the words work and a lot of the bits, I feel good because I've done a lot of those bits, no production just in the comedy club, and a lot of them could still go off. I've told the arrest story without any news coverage or without any sauce. I think it's just trying to level up, like just how [you're watching] TV and [they say], "Oh, and here's the clip." It's just my way of just trying to be understood. That's how we understand. "Hey, no, listen to what he said on the song." This is how you listen with a friend, you play it for the friend and you look at their face while they hear the shit that you are really excited about. Just trying to really bring it. Even if somebody doesn't know these songs or these artists, really trying to like "here is what I'm interested in. Yeah. Like please understand."

It seems like music has played a big part, not just in your shows, but I feel like in your life. You used to rap, right?

I recorded music and rapped before I ever did any standup comedy. I've been making music sporadically or hosting albums, I've been adjacent for my entire 18 years performing, from hosting events early on to freestyling. I battle rapped in college a couple of times. Me and Open Mike Eagle battle rapped in 2003 or some shit. It's always just been a part of my life. I really enjoyed it.

You've mentioned Open Mike Eagle's name a few times, and I know some of his music was utilized for Miami Nights. What was it about this particular song that made you want to use it for this special?

"Relatable". Yeah. It just hits so hard. I think it's just a really [good song] to have to end the special. The first line is "when I get nervous, say something relatable". It's just trying to relate and trying to connect. I feel like just that energy and the tone of the song to end the special just it really fit.

Years back, you used Rustie and Danny Brown's "Attak" during your tours. Was that because you were a fan of Rustie's, or were you drawn to this because of Danny Brown?

Yeah, it was because I knew about Danny. I didn't know much about Rustie. I've checked out some other stuff of his because of this track, but just the energy on that. Yeah, that one, I walked out to a bunch on tours. Chrome Sparks' "Marijuana" was my main one. It was depending on my mood maybe sometimes the city of it. I like songs with big drops and just that buildup of that verse and then the beat drop. I just like I walking out on a beat drop. I think that comes from growing up as a wrestling fan, too. The entrance is very important.

I've always had that conversation about like what would be my entrance music if I was a wrestler or a boxer. I think if I wanted to get psyched, I think you probably would be M.O.P's "Ante Up". That's always my go-to. Do you have a song picked out for something like that?

For walking out for wrestling?



The one time Hannibal goes to WrestleMania for a match.

See, you can't just do that.



It's that time, man.

No. I mean, there's other questions. Okay, who am I wrestling? Is this just a big one-off match? Is there some history? Because then I might lean into it. Try to pick something.

Well, then I have to ask you a question. One of the constants in the special is you trying to maintain a level of being "medium famous." So, how much are you willing to be going back and forth on TV with the WWE? If this is the one time you could do it—you got to leave the house though, a couple of times a month to go shoot on Raw.

How many?

It's WrestleMania let's say three to four appearances. Not necessarily Raw, maybe one or two could be like online. Only something will drop on YouTube.

Are we "this is life is back to normal"?



Life is back to normal. It'll be WrestleMania that Sunday, you might get a tweet or two on Monday because people are seeing clips on GMA or something but by Monday afternoon, you're back in your studio making sounds.

What song? Sometimes as a joke just a couple of times for gigs, I will walk out to "Rocketman".



If you walk out to "Rocketman" at WrestleMania, you really got to have the whole experience going out there though.

That might be a Shawn Michaels style entrance on the zip line. I would have to have a zip line or some type of vehicle. ATVs [or] something like that. I've walked to an obscure Jay-Z track [before]. "Things That U Do" by Jay-Z featuring Mariah Carey off of Vol. 3.