As Cuba Gooding Jr.'s groping case continues in Manhattan, prosecutors have indicated that 30 women have come forward with accusations against him.

CNN reports that Gooding, who is facing three counts of forcible touching and three counts of sex abuse to the third degree, has denied all the allegations made against him so far. During a court session on Thursday, it was revealed that more women came forward with accusations of unwanted touching by him. He was originally accused of groping three different women at bars in Manhattan in 2018 and 2019, and in the months that followed the number of women who have publicly accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior has continued to increase.

Gooding's attorney Peter Toumbekis has argued in court that he should be able to question the women who accused Gooding, proposing questions about personal trauma regarding childhood abuse. He added that he would like to ask another victim about a statement she shared about her breast size, suggesting her own negative feelings about herself could have impacted how she perceived the situation with Gooding.

"Do you intend to ask the witness what she feels about the size of her breasts?" asked Judge Curtis Farber on Thursday. "I do," replied Toumbekis. Assistant district attorney Jenna Long called the line of questioning, "Simply offensive," Vulture reports. "Tell me the connection between the size of her breasts and the relevance at trial," Farber added, to which Toumbekis said, "She actually talks about the fact that she's self-conscious about her breast size." He proceeded to call the questions "fair."

Another question Toumbekis suggested he would like to ask an accuser is over their alleged interest in threesomes, and open relationships. Farber said the defense could ask such questions, but only if they were actually relevant to the case at hand. Gooding's trial was originally scheduled to begin back in April, but it received a significant delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next hearing is set for Sept. 1, and if found guilty Gooding could face up to a year behind bars.