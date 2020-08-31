On Monday’s (Aug. 31) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show sharing their reactions to the tragic loss of famed actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. Soon after, the EDS crew speaks on the NBA resuming their Playoffs following the boycott of a few teams last week. Next, the trio breaks down the huge speculation that Drake was dropping an album over the weekend. They answer a fan question asking if Drake were to release an album would it be a mistake due to the climate right now. Afterwards, DJ Akademiks & Wayno determine the fate of some newly released tracks. They review ‘Gifted’ by Cordae ft. Roddy Ricch, ‘No Ceilings’ by A$AP Ferg ft. Lil Wayne & Jay Gwuapo, ‘Expensive’ by Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj and ‘Good Morning’ by Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T and Swizz Beatz. Lastly, the crew makes their predictions for tonight’s Brandy vs. Monica Verzuz battle..