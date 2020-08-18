The final chapters of the Better Call Saul story are currently being sculpted via Zoom sessions, with Vince Gilligan having notably returned to the writers room. And while a production start date and others factors are yet to be determined thanks to COVID-19, a new interview with co-creator/co-showrunner Peter Gould makes it clear that fans will be rewarded for their wait, however long that may be.

Speaking with Daniel Fienberg for the Hollywood Reporter, Gould was asked to say what he could about how he and the team are approaching the end of Saul while keeping in mind where all the pieces have fallen by the time Breaking Bad begins. Gould conceded that this process is akin to "the devil's own Rubik's Cube" while expressing excitement at how this presents a unique and inspiring challenge for all involved.

"In some ways, the fun of it is trying to make it all fit together and to make Better Call Saul its own coherent story in itself," Gould said. "And yet also, kind of create a frame around Breaking Bad. I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you're going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light. I think we're going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn't know. We're going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn't know."

Adding that fans can potentially expect to learn things about the fates of certain characters that may "throw them into a different light," Gould likened the process of winding down the AMC hit to a jigsaw puzzle 13 years in the making.

"I don't know if all the joints are going to be absolutely even. I'd sure hope so," he said. "We're going to do our best to sand it down."

At the time the interview was conducted, Gould and the team had hit the point of "breaking episode six." Teasing a bit further what's to come, he shared his assessment that no one's done "exactly this" in television history. Working via Zoom, he noted, does have its complications. Still, he sounds quite pleased with where things are landing so far.

Gould also addressed Sony's hard work in ensuring production doesn’t launch again until it's safe to do so, as well as whether Saul's final round will be divided into two mini-seasons as was the case with Breaking Bad. As for the latter, it is Gould's preference that the final episodes air on a weekly basis without a hype-boosting pause.

The full interview is a must-read for Saul heads and can be found right here.