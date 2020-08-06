Bella Hadid gave the middle finger to a group of New York police officers for not wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share images of a few cops who were standing behind her and not wearing face coverings. “U guys look goofy,” she wrote in the first image, which showed Hadid wearing a mask in the foreground. She also wrote, “Wear a mask.”

She flipped the officers off in the second photo, where she wrote, “Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….. :).”

The policemen were huddled together at what appeared to be more than six feet away from Hadid, and weren’t interacting with her or anyone else. New York’s official website also says that citizens are required to “wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.”

However, as protests continue across the U.S. amid a global health crisis, the public perception of the police is on thin ice right now. Back in June, reports surfaced that law enforcement across America had reportedly seized masks that were produced to protect Black Lives Matter protesters from the virus during demonstrations. It’s no surprise that Hadid reacted the way she did.

Hadid spent a majority of her quarantine at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania. Now, the supermodel has returned to New York City. “I’m really eager to get back to work and make art again,” she recently told Elle. “Moving into the next season, I hope we can find a proactive way to move forward in a safe, healthy way.”