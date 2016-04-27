It's been almost five years since British video game developer Rocksteady Studios released Batman: Arkham Knight, and now they've finally offered a tease of what's next.

After an extended radio silence, Rocksteady revealed on Friday that they've been working away on a Suicide Squad video game. They didn't offer up too much other information, but they did indicate that fans won't have to wait much longer to hear more about it. "Target locked," the tweet revealing the project reads, adding that it will be showcased properly at the DC FanDome event on Aug. 22.

While it hasn't been confirmed just yet, it's safe to assume the game will be an entirely seperate canon to that of James Gunn's forthcoming movie The Suicide Squad. Rocksteady haven't even revealed what type of game it will be, but judging from their previous output it will likely have a focus on action.

Rumors regarding their involvement in a Suicide Squad game first surfaced back in June, as Eurogamer reports. The publication's report from June this year implied the game will have online support, offering cooperative play among friends. The studio registered a domain for "SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeage.com" at some point recently, which suggests that the domain could be the full title of the project. The poster notably features Superman as the focus, which would indicate that the Justice League are, in fact, involved in the game too. Whether they will die, though, remains to be seen.

Rocksteady Studios launched Batman: Arkham Asylum for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC back in 2009, instantly turning them into a household name among gamers. The critically acclaimed title was loved by audiences and was a commercial success, prompting two sequels; Arkham City in 2011, and Arkham Knight for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015. Due to their reputation, it's safe to assume fans are very excited about their next game.

See how fans reacted to the news below.