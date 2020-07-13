The series may be over, but the storylines of Power continue as Starz releases the latest teaser for the upcoming spinoff show Power Book II: Ghost.

The new trailer dropped on Sunday. The clip is an action-packed look at main characters Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.), Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), and a lot of familiar and new faces—including Method Man.

Power Book II: Ghost was originally meant to air in close proximity to the finale of Power, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now debut in September. In this series, Tariq will have to balance his life as a college student and the heir to his family's street empire. He will also have to devise a way to free his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), from prison as she took the fall after Tariq killed his father, Ghost, in the Power finale.

"I have to do anything to help my mother," Tariq says in the trailer.

Creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp will produce the series through her End of Episode company. 50 Cent will also serve as executive producer via his G-Unit Film and Television production company. There are other spinoffs planned outside of Power Book II: Ghost. Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force—which will be set in Los Angeles—are all reportedly in production.

Watch the Power Book II: Ghost teaser above.