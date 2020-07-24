We're scared to even say it aloud, but...it looks like The New Mutants is really headed towards a release of some sort.

On Thursday, the cast and director Josh Boone gathered together virtually for their Comic-Con@Home panel, and as a showing of gratitude for the fans' immense patience, Boone concluded by previewing the film's opening scene. Check it out in the above video at the 24:10 mark.

The opening scene starts off with a bang—literally—after Mirage/Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) is unexpectedly pulled out of bed, and forced to run out of the house.

The release date of The New Mutants has already been pushed back three times over the course of two-plus years. The movie completed filming and principal photography in late 2017, and was originally slated for an April 2018 release under 20th Century Fox. The film was pushed back to February 2019, which led to rumors that reshoots were needed.

The New Mutants was delayed again to August 2019, sparking speculation that Disney wasn't satisfied with the final cut of the film. However, those allegations have been disputed. Disney announced an April 2020 release date, but that didn't work as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing the closure of movie theaters around the world.

The New Mutants is slated to be released on August 28, but that date appears to be in limbo, especially after Disney announced earlier today that Mulan has been removed from their theatrical release schedule.