David Ayer and Shia LaBeouf, who last linked up for the World War II tanker hit Fury back in 2014, are putting their collaborative strengths to the test once more with The Tax Collector.

The new crime drama, out Aug. 7, is written and directed by Ayer and focuses on two men—Bobby Soto as David and Shia LaBeouf as "Creeper"—who work as tax collectors for a crime boss known as Wizard. However, the duo's usual approach to bagging up revenue across the Los Angeles underground is dangerously complicated when an enemy of Wizard's shows back up in town after leaving Mexico.

Image via RLJE Films

Soto and LaBeouf are joined in the cast by George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Cinthya Carmona, Brian Ortega, Elpidia Carrillo, Jay Reeves, and Chelsea Rendon. Up top, catch the first official trailer for the RLJE Films production, which hits VOD providers next month.

For LaBeouf, Ayer's Tax Collector follows what can only be described as a creatively victorious 2019 for the actor. In addition to bagging well-earned praise and indie sleeper hit status with Peanut Butter Falcon, LaBeouf inspiringly mined his personal life for the Alma Har'el-directed gem Honey Boy. The film, penned by LaBeouf, earned virtually unanimous acclaim and went on to land spots on multiple year-end lists.

In April, LaBeouf was among those confirmed to have signed on for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Florence Pugh and Chris Pine also star in Wilde's Booksmart follow-up, which has been billed as a psychological thriller set in a utopian community circa 1950s America.