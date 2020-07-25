Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has made his first public statement on the Glee star's death.

On Saturday afternoon, the 37-year-old actor posted a touching tribute in which he reflected on his grief and expressed gratitude for their time together. Rivera and Dorsey got married back in July 2014 and welcomed their son, Josey Hollis, about a year later. Their divorce was finalized in June 2018.

"This is so unfair ... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey's message began. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it [...] I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you."

Dorsey then thanked everyone who has showed his family love and support during their period of mourning. He then closed his tribute with the following advice: "Be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges [...] Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about."

Rivera was declared missing on July 8, after her son was found floating on a boat she had rented earlier that day. Days later, officials recovered the 33-year-old's body from Lake Piru in Southern California. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.