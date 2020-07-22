Following a week-long search for his missing dog Mighty, Orlando Bloom has confirmed that his collar was found and he is presumed dead. In the wake of Mighty's death, Bloom decided to get a tattoo in dedication to him.

"Mighty's on the other side now," he started a Instagram post paying tribute to the late Mighty. "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar. ... I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you."

The 43-year-old actor, who is engaged to and expecting a child with Katy Perry, said that he has cried "more this week than I thought possible" after Mighty, a labradoodle, went missing from his home in Montecito, California a week ago. He thanked his local community for "allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks." His small tattoo in dedication to Mighty features his name, and a love heart with a small drawing of Mighty himself.

Earlier in the week, he shared a few adorable photos of them together, writing that he felt "powerless" in his search to find him. Jennifer Aniston, who helped join Bloom in his search for Mighty, offered her thoughts to Bloom. "The tears won't stop," she wrote in a comment. "I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you." Katy Perry commented a simple, "I love you," while Luke Evans commented, "I'm sorry buddy."