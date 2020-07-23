Bill & Ted Face the Music let loose a new trailer on Thursday, this time giving fans a glimpse at Kid Cudi's involvement with the story, which sees our titular dudes setting off on a journey to potentially steal a world-saving song from themselves.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are also joined in the fittingly stacked cast of director Dean Parisot's comedy by Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., Amy Stoch, and more. Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penned the script.

"We've gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time," Parisot—whose previous credits include Home Fries and Galaxy Quest—told Empire back in February. "We bypassed all those possible traumas in the middle." In the movie, Parisot added, Bill and Ted have just 78 minutes to complete the task of saving the world.

Catch the new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which arrives Sept. 1, up top. Due to COVID-19, the movie—like many others this year—will forego the traditional release model. Instead, it'll be released simultaneously in select theaters and via on-demand services.

Below, see the official poster and a selection of production still straight from Orion Pictures:

This Saturday, the world of Bill & Ted will be celebrated in a social distancing-friendly manner with a Comic-Con@Home panel discussion moderated by Kevin Smith. Both Reeves and Winter are among those confirmed to be making appearances. Streaming will be available via the Comic-Con@Home YouTube channel here.