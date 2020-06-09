Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third entry in the Bill & Ted franchise that notably arrives nearly 30 years after Bogus Journey, begins its ascent today with the release of its first trailer.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston, respectively, and are joined by an assortment of franchise newcomers including Kid Motherfucking Cudi and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

"The spirit of the original movies is all there," William Sadler, who's also returning in Face the Music as Grim Reaper, told NME back in March whilst stoking hype for the long-teased sequel. "All the fun came back instantly—not just for me, but for Keanu and Alex too."

Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot, whose previous credits include the underrated 1998 Drew Barrymoore-starrer Home Fries and the 1999 cult classic Galaxy Quest.

The Bill & Ted revival, centered around the titular characters' universe-saving challenge of penning a song in a little over an hour, is currently set to be released Aug. 21. Up top, catch the new trailer.