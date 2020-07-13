Naya Rivera's body has reportedly been recovered from Lake Piru, where the 33-year-old actress went missing last week after swimming with her son.

TMZ reports that Ventura County officials said on Monday a body was found, and authority sources have since confirmed it is Rivera. The Glee star was reported missing after her 4-year-old son was discovered alone on boat just three hours after she rented it. Authorities determined she and her son had been swimming in the lake, but Rivera did not return to the boat and presumably drowned.

After her son was found unaccompanied on the boat, authorities noted he was wearing a life vest and told them she hadn't worn one. Search teams had been looking for Rivera ever since July 8, with her father and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey among those joining the efforts. When she was presumed dead, locals in Ventura County petitioned for more protection for swimmers. Rivera is the ninth person known to have drowned in Lake Piru since 1994.

Rivera began her career as a child actress and model, later landing her breakthrough role as an adult on Glee from 2009 to 2015. More recently she had a recurring role in the Step Up TV series, and appeared on Lip Sync Battle performing her ex Big Sean's hit "I Don't Fuck With You."

RIP.