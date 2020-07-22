After taking the TV and film worlds by storm with The Chi and Queen & Slim, Lena Waithe seems to be dipping her toe into a new genre: musicals.

According to Deadline, the Emmy award winner penned the latest version of the upcoming musical drama Talent Show, coming from Universal Pictures. The movie will star Cynthia Erivo, the Tony/Golden Globe-winner and two-time Oscar nominee best known for her roles in Harriet and the National Geographic series on Aretha Franklin, Genius: Aretha. Erivo also stars in HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider.

In addition to writing the final script, Waithe will serve as executive producer. The film will be directed by Gandja Monteiro, who also directs on The Chi. The story is based on an idea from Duane Adler, the writer behind Step Up, and follows a “failed songwriter who returns home to Chicago to lead a group of at-risk youth in their annual talent show.”

Waithe recently released her third season of The Chi. Her blockbuster film Queen & Slim also won best movie during the BET Awards last month.