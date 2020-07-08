Kourtney Kardashian told Vogue Arabia that she decided to take a step back from her family's hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it "became a toxic environment."

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years," she said. "I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."

KUWTK first premiered in 2007, and has since featured the Kardashian-Jenner clan at their best—and worst—moments. Kourtney explains that she has come to value her privacy and wants to focus on her own ventures. In March, she announced that she will no longer be a series regular.

"Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard," she continued. "People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true. ... I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."

Per Kourtney, this includes her Poosh lifestyle brand and being a mother to her three children.

"I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting," she tells the magazine. "It's so important. I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day."