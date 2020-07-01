According to TMZ, Jada Pinkett Smith has denied claims that she and August Alsina had an affair blessed by her husband, Will Smith.

During an interview with the Breakfast Club's Angela Yee, Alsina opened up about the alleged affair that had been speculated about for years. The "Nunya" musician claimed the power couple has an open marriage, and that Will knew about the relationship.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation...he gave me his blessing," Alsina said. "And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for [Jada]. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. ... Some people never get that in this lifetime."

Representatives for Pinkett Smith tell TMZ those claims are “absolutely not true."

Alsina's comments came after he denied rumors circulating about the affair in 2019.

"Contrary to what some people may believe, I'm not a troublemaker. I don't like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don't think that it's ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?" he said. "But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me. ... I've lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it's because people don't necessarily know the truth. But I've never done anything wrong. I love those people [the Smiths]. ... They are beautiful people."

The actress has yet to address the alleged affair on social media, but it's possible the next episode of Red Table Talk could look something like this: