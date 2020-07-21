Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that casting for House of the Dragon, the prequel to the groundbreaking HBO series Game of Thrones, is underway.

Now we know what you're thinking. Why should we care about anything having to do with Game of Thrones after viewers were subjected to a rushed final season, and a disappointing resolution? Well, hear us out.

House of the Dragon will be based on the George R.R. Martin novel Fire & Blood, which means that this prequel cannot encounter the same problems that Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss faced where the show was outpacing a book that has still not come out. This new series will explore the story of House Targaryen, 300 years prior to the events seen in Thrones.

There have been rumors regarding which specific characters are being casted, but let's not venture too far into the unknown. What we will say is that this series will certainly lead into the Targaryen civil war commonly referred to as the "Dance of the Dragons."

This war started from a dispute over who deserved to be the successor to the Iron Throne following the death of King Viserys. Rhaenyra, Viserys’ eldest daughter, was named the heir since his first wife never gave birth to a son, who would've fulfilled the traditional male line of succession to the throne.

Viserys’ second wife, Alicent, ended up handing the throne over to her eldest son Aegon II Targaryen, which angered Rhaenyra. Westeros became split into factions over those who sided with Alicent and Aegon, and those who supported Rhaenyra. The war stretched throughout Westeros, but as for the Targaryens, their battle was also fought in the skies with the aid of dragons.

The pilot and additional episodes will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the filmmaker behind "The Battle of the Bastards" and the dimly-lit "The Long Night."

Since Fire & Blood covers a span of 150 years where many leaders in Westeros come and go, there has been speculation that this prequel could lean into an anthology format series, which is beneficial for GoT fans who would prefer not to overcommit again to a long-running series, and run the risk of getting disappointed all over again.

Prior to COVID-19, House of the Dragon was expected to arrive in 2022. There hasn't been a change of plans yet though it's possible.