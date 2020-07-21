Happy Endings reunited for a new episode featuring original cast members to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and Black Lives Matter.

Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr., and Casey Wilson got into character for the episode, which was shot via Zoom and titled “And The Pandemmy Goes To…” Proceeds from the fundraiser went to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen. You can watch it above.

After the episode aired on Sony Picture Television’s YouTube channel on Monday, the cast and creator David Caspe took part in a Q&A where the actors said they want to come back to the show. “We literally just did it for free on our computer,” Caspe said. By the end of the episode, they had raised $11,000, and by the end of the Q&A, an additional $3,000. Sony Pictures and the show’s team reportedly donated funds as well.

“Everybody wants to do it,” Caspe said, when asked if they wanted to return to the series. “Everybody is sort of in a different place as far as getting everybody together, making it work business-wise for all these different companies. I know we’re all willing and want to do it. I know it’d be fun. Yeah, we want to do it, man. Anyone out there? I think we all want to do it.”

Caspe recognized that shows like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock were the reason Happy Endings could also create an episode with Zoom. “A bunch of other people did it first so we thought maybe we could do it too.”

In the new episode, we see Penny (Wilson) drinking wine out of a straw and video chatting with Max (Pally), who is house-sitting and indulging in edibles. Jane (Coupe) is outfitted in full personal protective gear, Alex (Cuthbert) accidentally enters the call while DJing, Brad (Wayans) is stranded in a hotel in Florida, and Dave (Knighton) didn’t know about the pandemic because he was on a retreat in Joshua Tree.

Happy Endings originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013.