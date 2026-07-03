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'Happy Endings' back? Kinda. Here's a look at the best TV shows and movies we watched (read: streamed) this week.Khal
It was weird, it was quick-witted, and it was short-lived. When the dust settles, it'll also be seen as one of the best sitcoms of the decade.Steven J. Horowitz
Discover the movie endings & plot twists that left us speechless. These are some of the best movie endings of all time—spoiler alert.juliarp