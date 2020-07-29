On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it has secured the streaming rights to a host of popular Black sitcoms from the late 1990s-early 2000s. They include Moesha, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half, One on One, as well as the first three seasons of The Game, which aired on the CW.

Moesha and The Game will both hit Netflix in August on the first and 15th respectfully. They'll be followed by Sister, Sister and Girlfriends which will be available to stream in September. The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One will hit the streaming giant in October. Per Shadow and Act, Netflix staggered the releases to give fans the opportunity to revisit all of their favorite shows accordingly.

After news of these iconic Black shows coming to Netflix broke, fans took to Twitter to rejoice.