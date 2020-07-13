Far Cry 6 got the world premiere treatment over the weekend as part of the Ubisoft Forward Digital Conference proceedings.

The new first-person shooter marks the sixth main entry in the Far Cry franchise and is set for a February 2021 release across multiple platforms including PlayStation and Xbox. As you'll see in the new trailer, embedded up top for easy viewing, the new title features none other than Giancarlo Esposito as a fictional dictator by the name of Antón Castillo.

"My dream as an entertainer is to have you question and then look inside to see who you really are, and who you really are may surprise you," Esposito said in a behind-the-scenes featurette that also debuted over the weekend. "As an actor, in my world, I use building blocks to create the character. [With] this particular character, Anton's ability to lead is what drives him. His ability to create a better world for his people is what drives him.

Esposito added that his character is "very smart" with his methods of manipulation focused on his son Diego, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez.

"He's questioning him constantly about what he thinks, what is your truth," Esposito said. "He has a saying, 'Truth or lies? Truth or lies?' Truth is always gonna be the winner. But is Anton always telling the truth?"

Catch the new Far Cry 6 trailer up top, then make your way over here to catch Esposito's recent appearance on Complex's Watch Less podcast.