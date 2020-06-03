In a setup that should be easy enough to explain/understand, on Monday Seth Rogen tossed up an Instagram post in support of Black Lives Matter. There were no frills or ambiguity, that's what the picture said. Consider it very to the point. In anticipation of dissent, he also captioned the image with the following: "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me."

Though it's worth noting that the post had a higher-than-average amount of likes in comparison to recent Rogen posts (so we're noting that here), some people took exception and posted variations of "All Lives Matter." This is noteworthy because Rogen dove into the comment section and told those commenters to *reads a few* "fuck off," "fuck you" and "You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit."

Here's the post:

And here's a round-up of responses:

Indiewire adds that Rogen also partook in the social media trend by matching a donation to contribute to a bail fund for those arrested in Minnesota this past weekend: