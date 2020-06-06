Contrary to his previous statements, Pete Davidson now insists he wants to remain on Saturday Night Live.

The 26-year-old comedian addressed his future on the show during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, claiming he had no plans to voluntarily exit.

"I will be there as long as they allow me to be," Davidson said. "I think I'm very lucky to be on that show and I'm really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss, but a friend. I'll be there as long as they allow it."

Davidson joined the SNL cast in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. Rumors of his imminent departure began circulating earlier this year after he gave a candid interview to Charlamagne tha God about his issues with the SNL team.

"I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I’m like, cold open, political punchlines," he said. "... I have a weird feeling in that building, where I don't know whose team they're playing for — if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke. I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I'm still around ... Maybe I just shouldn’t be there. They think I'm fucking dumb. Like, I'm literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot."



Davidson's ET interview comes as he prepares for the debut of his Judd Apatow-directed film The King of Staten Island. The movie co-stars Marisa Tomei, Steve Buscemi, and Bill Burr, and will be available on demand June 12.