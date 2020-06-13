Nickelodeon has officially shared that SpongeBob SquarePants is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The children’s television channel took to Twitter on Saturday, writing, “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.” The tweet included three images of characters from the Nick roster: SpongeBob, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

Nickelodeon's reveal also became a top trending moment on Twitter.

During SpongeBob SquarePants’ run, many fans argued that SpongeBob is gay. However, Nickelodeon hasn't specified his exact identity (which could also include bisexual, queer, etc.), and turned off the replies to its tweet. Fans still celebrated the moment and championed the network for its recognition of Spongebob for Pride.