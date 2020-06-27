Margot Robbie has landed her next blockbuster role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated actress is attached to star in the new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film. Sources tell the outlet the project is separate from the previously announced Pirates reboot being developed by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin, as it will focus on an entirely different story unrelated the Jack Sparrow-led franchise.

The details of the film have not been revealed, but insiders say the script will be penned by Christina Hodson, who has written films like Unforgettable, Bumblebee, and the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey; the latter of which starred Robbie. Hodson has also reportedly been tapped to write the DCEU films The Flash and Batgirl.

Based on the long-running Disneyland ride, the Pirates film franchise kicked off in 2003 and has since grossed $4.5 billion worldwide. The Pirates reboot—which, again, is separate from the Robbie-led film—is expected to serve as a fresh start without its original star Depp. Sean Bailey, president of production at Walt Disney Studios, was asked about Depp's exit during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Bailey seemed confident the franchise would do just fine with Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick taking the wheel; as we now know, the two would eventually step away from the project.

Stay tuned as more details about the project become available.