If you have ever wanted just 15 minutes to speak with the man, the myth, the legend known as Keanu Reeves, your opportunity has finally arrived. Hopefully you also have some deep pockets.

CNN reports Reeves has partnered with Camp Rainbow Gold to hold an auction where the winning bidder will be given 15 minutes to speak with the star of The Matrix trilogy and the John Wick franchise about whatever they want over Zoom. Despite a market value of $10,000, the highest bid is currently $17,500. The bidding window will close on Monday, June 22. The Zoom call will need to take place on the week of July 6.

Camp Rainbow Gold is a non-profit organization based in Boise, Idaho that provides emotional empowering experiences to children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

In other news, Reeves could reportedly return to work on The Matrix 4 in July as he begins what could be a busy couple of months ahead for the 55-year-old actor. The fourth installment of The Matrix was only four weeks into production when the COVID-19 pandemic halted everything in Hollywood.

Keanu is also set to reprise his role as Ted "Theodore" Logan after nearly three decades in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is still scheduled for an August 21 theatrical release. Then, of course, there's John Wick: Chapter 4 which was pushed back to May 27, 2022, as they must wait for Reeves to finish filming Matrix 4 before they can really get the ball rolling.