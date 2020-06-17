Issa Rae is set to star alongside Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever in HBO's new coronavirus-themed comedy special, Coastal Elites, The Wrap reports.

In it, they'll portray characters that live in either New York or Los Angeles who are dealing with the results of the coronavirus pandemic. Per HBO, Coastal Elites will attempt to highlight the "universal pursuit of human connection" by dissecting world politics.

The special was filmed and produced in its entirety during the quarantine and is set to air in September. It will be presented as a series of confessionals during which the characters explain how the decaying state of the world is impacting them. It was written by Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values and In & Out) and was directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell and Game Change), who also executive produced the special.

"Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO," the president of HBO programming, Casey Bloys, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times."

Rae has a long and fruitful relationship with HBO, where her comedu Insecure just completed its fourth, and perhaps best season.