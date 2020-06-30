A family favourite that's been a part of millions of homes for many years, EastEnders fans will be more than familiar with the Queen Vic pub, but now the British soap opera welcomes a new face to Albert Square in the form of a mural of a black woman on the side of the Beale family home, opposite the famous landmark.

Painted by Nottingham-born visual artist Dreph, the mural will hold quite the impression on the square, measuring in at 5m x 2m in size, and will be a permanent fixture too, with Dreph — real name Neequaye Dsane — describing his work as being "a really exciting opportunity."

Filming for new EastEnders episodes has now resumed since their coronavirus-induced pause in proceedings, with social distancing guidelines still being integrated on set. Executive producer Jon Sen said the new painting is a "timely addition that reflects events taking place in the real world."

After completing his painting after a few days of work, Dreph took to his Instagram. "I remember watching the very first episode of EastEnders three decades ago," he said, "a time when we would rush home to watch the few Black characters on TV. I think it's great that EastEnders have found a way to reflect modern day UK in a time when so many of us are finding ways to voice anti-racism."

Nicely done.