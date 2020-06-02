Law & Order creator and executive producer Dick Wolf has fired Craig Gore, writer and producer for an upcoming SUV spinoff starring Christopher Meloni, The Wrap reports. The termination was over a social media post, in which Gore posed with a weapon at the entrance of his front door, and later threatened to "light motherfuckers up who are trying to fuck [with] my property."

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief," Wolf said in a statement. "I am terminating Craig Gore immediately."

Shortly before Wolf's statement, Meloni responded to a tweet directed to him by Drew Janda, associate producer at NBCUniversal, exposing the post that Gore has since deleted.

Gore previously served as a producer on the Wolf-produced series Chicago P.D. He was also an executive producer on S.W.A.T. According to his IMDb biography, he formed a "burglary/robbery crew, and became a professional thief" after he was forced to live alone at the age of 16. Two years later, he was allegedly arrested before getting out on parole at 20.