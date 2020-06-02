Law & Order creator and executive producer Dick Wolf has fired Craig Gore, writer and producer for an upcoming SUV spinoff starring Christopher Meloni, The Wrap reports. The termination was over a social media post, in which Gore posed with a weapon at the entrance of his front door, and later threatened to "light motherfuckers up who are trying to fuck [with] my property."

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief," Wolf said in a statement. "I am terminating Craig Gore immediately."

Shortly before Wolf's statement, Meloni responded to a tweet directed to him by Drew Janda, associate producer at NBCUniversal, exposing the post that Gore has since deleted. 

Gore previously served as a producer on the Wolf-produced series Chicago P.D. He was also an executive producer on S.W.A.T. According to his IMDb biography, he formed a "burglary/robbery crew, and became a professional thief" after he was forced to live alone at the age of 16. Two years later, he was allegedly arrested before getting out on parole at 20. 

Related Stories

'Law & Order' Spinoff Will Focus on Hate Crimes
Science Says Binge-Watching 'Law & Order' Promotes Healthy Attitudes About Sexual Assault

Also Watch

News