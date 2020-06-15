B. Simone has been under fire lately. Now, the comedian and entrepreneur has to explain why her book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want, has become the topic of a plagiarism scandal.

On Monday, Simone took to Instagram where she claimed that the plagiarized portions of her book were done by an outsourced company that she trusted to bring her vision to life.

"Y'all know me. I have been vulnerable, transparent, honest about my whole career," she said in a video. She explained that she wanted to make a video to address all the accusations surrounding her book. But the situation is now a legal matter, so she can only lightly touch on the topic.

"I had a vision to create a book for young women to change their mindset and have them manifest because that is how I feel I became successful in life," Simone continued. "Me and my team outsourced. We hired a team that we trusted. That we thought could bring my vision to life and they did a lot of things without my knowledge."

Although she claims to be unaware of plagiarism, Simone says that she takes full responsibility as the CEO of her brand.

"I have reached out directly to every content creator that was disadvantaged an I am doing everything I can to fix this issue and make everyone whole," B. Simone captioned the video. "Even though this was not intentional, I am still so very sorry to the content creators and I understand their frustration 100 percent."

This weekend, Simone started to make headlines after creatives revealed that some of their work was featured in Simone's book without their consent.

This led fans to "cancel" the comedian for her theft.

Although the tides seem to be turning against B. Simone, Meek Mill wasn't pleased with the public's response to her. The rapper wondered why Black people were interested in canceling B. Simone just because she "finessed" the system.

"B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off?" Meek tweeted. "finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!"