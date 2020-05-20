'Tis the season...in the spirit of the anniversaries of series finales for everything from Game of Thrones to Mad Men, Frazier and Khal dedicate some time this week to looking at their favorite TV series finales, as well as giving a look at what makes up a memorable series finale. Before that, they are joined by The Ringer's Andrew Gruttadaro and The Cut's Kerensa Cadenas to talk about two buzz-worthy series that hit streaming services over the last month: Netflix's Outer Banks and Hulu's Normal People. Relax and take notes.