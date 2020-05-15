Lena Waithe's Showtime series The Chi is back for its third season; the show, which has spent two seasons painting a picture of what it's like growing up and trying to survive on the South Side of Chicago, returns with a host of old faces, some newer ones (including Lala Anthony and Waithe), and from the looks of the official trailer, a new, gripping story to tell.

Where Season 2 took a deeper look at the figures in the interwoven tales, as well as examining the many faces of fatherhood in black communities, Season 3 looks like it focuses more on the children than ever before. Not just our beloved trio—Kevin, Papa and Jake—but it looks like there's a new problem in the community: black girls going missing. Kevin and his sister Kiesha look to be facing changes of their own at home, while Emmett is continuing on his path of reinvention from a boy into a man. All of this wrapped around a terrifyingly real story of what appears to be a human trafficking scandal gripping their community. The gang life, Ronnie's own redemption, and more also take place. There a lot going on in The Chi, both IRL and on Showtime.

Check out the official trailer for Season 3 of The Chi up above, and be sure to tune into Showtime on Sunday, June 21 for the Season 3 premiere.