Ayesha Curry has caught the attention of the internet (and quite a bit of backlash with it) after sharing photos of herself posing in a bikini.

The mother of three took to Instagram to show off her toned body, captioning the image, “Took me long enough.”

Despite the celebration of her beach bod, the internet harked back to her previous criticism about scantily clad attire.

“Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters,” she wrote on Twitter in 2015.

Others also referenced Ayesha’s Red Table Talk appearance from last year where she opened up about insecurities she’s dealt with while being married to Steph Curry.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at Steph], but me, like the past 10 years, I don't have any of that,” Ayesha explained on the show. “I have zero—this sounds weird—but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

Now that her previous sentiments have resurfaced, some of those who came across her new Instagram flick couldn't help but point out a few inconsistencies.

