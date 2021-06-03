So when was BOY ANONYMOUS actually recorded?

FELIX: That was made in a few months. I’m going to class, weaning out of being in school, in one jazz class and hitting him up right after class to come to my house. Certain things lined up too. At the time I was staying with my father and he’d just be doing stuff. He’d go on a cruise for two weeks. Just out the house damn near every day.

We were making music with friends, working with them in a group called MOTH. We were cool with some of them, and they were like, “You guys should make a project,” and it was supposed to be this rollout where every artist is highlighted for a certain period of time.

So we were just like okay, we’ll do this for a second real quick. This will be a good opportunity to put music out, since we didn’t put music out at the time. I think maybe i’ll get my revenge in hell was out. So we’re making songs, we finished it, and just through the process of waiting our turn, we started going back to edit stuff or adding new songs. “CASINO” was the last song.

And when did you—

FELIX: Oh, you know what? I lied. “CASINO” wasn’t the last song on the project. Last song on the project was “SITUATIONS.” Because after three months of not seeing each other… We’d be in contact, texting, IG, whatever, but we didn’t see each other for a long time. Then the house that we’re at now, we were like, “We’ll just go there and record. Three days, fuck it. Let’s just knock out three days and see what we do.” And “HEAVY METAL” and “SITUATIONS” came out of that.



LOUIE: That was one of the most fun times to record music. We had been going back and forth for so long, we didn’t even know if we wanted to do music anymore. That was a point in time where we were like, “Why even do it?” We felt kind of guilty for even trying to do it, and were trying to figure out our lives. But then during that time it was just like, fuck it. It was such a weird feeling.

FELIX: It was just real life catching up, in a way. At that point, I had even made the decision in my head to say, “Let’s just go all in.” Because I was always in limbo. Both of us were working, and working is good, but it was just gross. And we had been doing shit for a long time, performing and stuff. So it was just like dude, let’s put our all into it.

Me having to explain it to my dad was wild. Like look, I’m not going to school for a minute, I’m also not even going to have a job for three months.

LOUIE: I left my whole ass house and slept in my car. That story’s getting kind of played, but we just got really sick of all the shit. It’s a really weird feeling, and I talked to my girlfriend about this the other day. She told me something that was kind of interesting. She was like, because certain thoughts stay in your head, you always think that you’re the best, but you don’t execute it. So if all this is in your head and nobody knows about it, it goes over and over again to keep thinking you’re the best, you’re the best, you’re the best, I’m this person. Without ever having to actually do it, you can continue with that kind of delusion.

So in my head, I’m like, we need to finally get out of that. Because we believed it. It was no question that we were tight. But trying to execute it, every single time felt crushing. And finally, we were just like, fuck it. Let’s be the n****s we always said we were going to be, and then it just worked out. That’s the craziest part, it worked.

What was it like having that conversation like with your parents, or quitting your job? Because there’s still no guarantee at that point.

FELIX: It was more so my parents, and family stuff. Quitting work, I already knew. I’d be at work thinking about this stuff. I remember I had a teacher at school, and she was like, “What’s going on?” Because she noticed I was acting weird with work. And she was like, “You know, school is always going to be here, but if this is how you really feel then just try it and see what happens. Because obviously you don’t want to do this.”

LOUIE: I feel like that’s always been a big problem. Not to be preachy, but a big problem with people telling you to go to school in the first place, is that if your heart’s not really in it, it kind of sucks. A lot of the time, people have that mentality where it’s just like, just suck it up and go do this thing, even if you’re not really into it. That’s why certain people suck at their jobs.

You tell a kid, go be a doctor and they’re not even into it, then somebody’s going to half-ass on the fucking surgery table. It’s like yo, you’re forcing people to do shit they don’t want to do. But just because you don’t want to do school, don’t be a rapper. That’s fucking stupid.

All right, so you make the decision to finish the music. Did you give yourselves three months, or—

LOUIE: We didn’t even give ourselves a time. I just had to start working again because I was broke. That was my most scumbag era. Just doing shit I wasn’t supposed to be doing.

What were the jobs you were working at that point?

LOUIE: We were both working at 7-Eleven.

FELIX: Shout out Justin. I got fired from working at New Balance, because I was too late all the time. And then our friend Justin helped us get a job at a random 7-Eleven, and then after that I also started working at a UPS post office. Then I ended up going to Costco. That was the last job I had before I was like, all right, I’m good. I would rather do more service jobs than food jobs, though.

LOUIE: Food jobs suck extra ass, yeah.

FELIX: Whoever does that deserves the Medal of Honor. Just fast food and shit. That’s real, that’s so real. Because people are so crazy when they come to you hungry.

And then you have to depend on tips…

FELIX: Yeah, fuck that. The customers decide if you’re worthy. Nah bro, they’re already giving you guys the money.

Louie, what made this your biggest scumbag era?

LOUIE: I was just bumming around L.A. It’s funny talking about it now, how crazy that was, because I had no idea what I was going to do. I wasn’t going to go back to my momma’s house, but I was just in my car. It was so weird, I had no plan at all.

I was finessing. The car I originally had was about to break down. I had no money to fix it, so I was just like, fuck it. I’m going to sign up for Lyft. I was driving and living in a Lyft car for like three months. That summer we had seen each other the least, because I was like I need to start making money again. So I’ll see you when I see you.

FELIX: Yeah, we had [BOY ANONYMOUS] done, written and recorded at that time.

Did you have any idea at that time that the project was going to do what it has?

FELIX: We were just going off the merit of finishing it. Just being like, all right, we’re going to release this thing. Let’s do it.

LOUIE: Even now we still have doubts about it—at least I do. I’m a real big stickler about watching waves come and go, right? And for me, there’s this weird thing where people like it because it’s fresh, but do people genuinely like it because it’s tight?

I’m always battling that thing where it’s like, “Oh, they’re doing new alternative music.” And you put them in this bubble and name this person, name this person. By next year, will people still look back and be like, “This was amazing?” Or is it just because like, there’s some clout, and Pigeons & Planes fucks with you guys. Shout out Pigeons & Planes though, because y’all really snap.

LOUIE: Even when we released the project, it was kind of bittersweet because I just want the next thing to be so… It doesn’t have to be perfect, but I need to not be not second-guessed. I don’t want to be the next yadda, yadda, yadda. I want it to be like, “Who the fuck thought this would’ve happened?” I know how much better we can do.

FELIX: Even from 2013, I always knew that it was going to be a thing. I never knew what it was. I always had faith in it. Even through the many songs that we’ve done, and going through different eras, pockets of music that we make, I knew it’s going to be a thing.

Even with BOY ANONYMOUS, this is so small on the scale of what we’re going to do. This is just our introduction to the world. We’ve known each other for seven, almost eight years. This is just the world now understanding what’s happening, but I always know we’ll never let each other fall short.