Dominican/Mexican-American singer Ambar Lucid gets personal on this episode of Making It. The rising music star talks about representation in indie-rock, her father getting deported, and her incredible debut album, Garden of Lucid. With her rich, timeless voice and heartfelt lyrics in English and Spanish, it was clear from her first singles in 2018 that Ambar had something special, and her music is connecting worldwide. “Everytime I write a song I share a piece of my soul, so every time somebody listens to my song I’m there with them,” she tells us in this episode.

Catch up on previous episodes of Making It, made in partnersgip with In The Know, on YouTube here.