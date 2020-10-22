Sabrina Fuentes formed her band Pretty Sick when she was 13 years old. Now, seven years and multiple iterations later, the native New Yorker is preparing to release an EP with Dirty Hit, the label that’s home to P&P favorites like The 1975 and beabadoobee. Fuentes and her bandmates make high-impact rock songs with a youthful and unpredictable edge, careening from grunge-y snarls to softer, slower ballads.⁠

