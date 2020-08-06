What musical influences did you pick up from living in Florida? Are you still closely tied to those scenes as you've gotten bigger?

I'm definitely tied to it. I've been in my own world for a little bit, pretty selfishly. I felt pretty absorbed in this whole thing, but all my friends from Naples that I made music with, I still talk to them every day. I miss the music scene though.

Being from Florida, there's anthems that they have down there for sure. It's a different type of radio. I think the radio is great, it's super cool. Florida has these songs that they play for tourists like “Margaritaville” or “Dancing in the Moonlight.” It’s a classic rock place. It's on the water, people are relaxed. It's not like Miami, I'm not talking about that. I'm talking about Everglades shit. Really calm beaches and golf. That kind of music is super prominent. I guess I was listening to that when I was out on boats, because it was literally boat music. There are songs that you hear at the beach—surfer shit, like Jack Johnson.

But then when I was really making music, Florida rap started happening with X and Robb Banks, artists like that. That was definitely a Florida sound. It's so sick. I love being in Florida honestly, even though we're crazy right now. I followed that rap movement closely. I actually did shows with a bunch of them and worked with random rap producers around that time. That's why I was making that vile music. It was like punk.

That was around the time when things were really uncertain. Everything I was doing was uncertain. Every step was a shot in the dark. So that was an outlet, for lack of a better word. It was a way to release all that horrible energy that builds up. It was really special to me and I dove into it and it changed my music.

When I'm out here [Los Angeles] talking to people and they say dumb ass, plastic things, I just remember where I started from and that whole era that changed me. I was doing a lot of shows around that time and living on my own. I was not in school anymore because I dropped out and started doing all this shit. With my family situation, it was fine to just leave. It didn't really matter at that time. So I did. I didn't know I was going to do music professionally at that time. That's when it started though, when that whole scene happened and it shifted my music and it helped me realize that this was what I was meant to be. Pretty sick.

You allude to your unorthodox and at times tumultuous childhood a lot in your music. What was it like growing up?

Yeah. It's different compared to the people around me. I don't know. Naples is a pretty rich town. It's like a resort. But when I went home, it was different. I was self-conscious about all that. My mom did her best and Lord knows what's going on with my dad. I feel him. You gotta do what you got to do. He was different for sure, just different.

Luckily, me and my brother and my mom and now my little sister are so tight knit. That helped me so much. I knew love the whole time. So I didn't have a bad time. I think I was good at being happy about anything that happened to me. No matter where we stayed, I was fine, because I had those people. My childhood was good.

There's a lyric on “Good Game” where you say, "Don't you become your daddy.” What does that mean for you?

My dad had a reputation, not a good one. He was into doing fucked up shit and being a scumbag from what people always told me. But, he was also a very interesting, intricate, caring person who was musically inclined and creative. He just thought differently. I knew that when I met him.

He walked up to me when I was like 10, and I was cursing. He said, "You guys have dirty minds," or some shit like that. I was like, "Who the fuck are you?” He said, "I'm your dad.” I didn't believe him. And then when we got back to my house, he came in. That was the first time I met the dude. He taught me how to play the guitar for a year, but then he fucked my mom over. He does that to everyone. People thought I was going to be like that maybe.

Whenever something bad would happen, that's when it would get brought up. It seemed like that would happen frequently. It's like I was just supposed to figure shit out, and I was a menace. That's when it really started to annoy the fuck out of me.

Tell me a little bit, if at all, about the intersections of your identity as a Black and Filipino man growing up.

I didn't really focus on it too much because I really couldn't find anyone that looked like me. I still got along with people. I had a good time, I had girlfriends and things like that, so I didn't really think about it that much. But I started to think about it more and more once I started to try to get jobs. Racism is a huge thing in the South, man. It's like that old racism, that fucking "under the Southern sun" racism. That got really annoying. It wasn't a huge thing for me though. I didn't think about race that much until recently. You could find diversity, but it was pretty white, it's definitely really white. It's a rich-ass place, a rich old people place.

Why did you decide to release an album during quarantine? It seems like many people thought music would come to a halt, but instead we’ve gotten a lot of new releases.

Yeah, I thought about it a lot, and then one night I was having a conversation with my best friends and somebody asked, "Does the world really need more music right now?" I think it just clicked for me. The world always needs more music, if you think about it, maybe now more than ever. You definitely need it now more than ever.