Yung Miami’s government name, Caresha, has become as famous with her fans as her stage moniker. Although calling Miami Caresha could be seen as a sign of endearment, she’s trying to draw a boundary between her personal life and her public persona.

“I been feeling violated every time a bitch see me in public they keep yelling ‘Caresha,’” Yung Miami said in a tweet on Tuesday. “STOP DOING THAT I DON’T LIKE THAT!”

The City Girls member took to Instagram, where she explained during a Live session that only “delusional” people would use Caresha instead of Yung Miami.

“In the back of my head I got to realize that everybody knows my name, but there’s a time and a place for that,” she said.

This isn’t the first time she’s made this request. Earlier this month, she openly wondered why her fans refused to call her by her stage name.

Instead of taking her complaint seriously, fans used this as a perfect opportunity to troll Caresha for thinking “Yung Miami” was an acceptable alternative. It also doesn’t help that her close friend and fellow rapper Saucy Santana turned her name into a viral meme.

After realizing her request was just a little too big, Miami hopped in the Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram comment section to wave the white flag.

“Lmaooooo,” she wrote. “Ion care no more fr call me whatever lol.”

On Tuesday she responded to a fan saying “But you give us Caresha energy sis” with a simple “Ok then sis.”