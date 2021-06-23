Young Nudy has shared a new video for the title track from his new project DR. EV4L.

The 3-minute visual sees the Atlanta rapper diving headfirst into the project’s horror theme, with a nod to the sometimes inherently eerie nature of the circus and clowns. The tape boasts features from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo, with the “DR. EV4L” video following Nudy’s “Soul Keeper” visual.

“God started blessin’ me / Broke-ass n***a, he cannot stand next to me (Huh) / N***a, you testin’ me, pull out the gun and tell nigga ‘R.I.P.’ (Yeah) / Now it’s over for him, n***a thought shit was a joke ‘til I pull out on him (Yeah),” Nudy raps on the first verse.

DR. EV4L also saw the arrival of Nudy’s first NFT collection, which included a one-of-one auction for the Official DR. EV4L Artwork NFT, minted NFT for the back cover artwork, exclusive polaroid photographs signed by Nudy, and more.

Watch the video for “DR. EV4L” at the top.