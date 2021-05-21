Young M.A makes her return with her new project, Off the Yak.

The Brooklyn native dropped the new project on Friday with the help of featured acts Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, May Yb, and Wap5tar. Although Off the Yak marks M.A’s first full-length outing since her 2019 debut album, Herstory In The Making, she has been keeping busy by applying pressure throughout the project’s rollout.

Leading up to its release, Young M.A dropped three singles off the project. This includes the title track which became a viral sensation and proved once again proved M.A’s talent.

M.A also dived deep into the drill sound that is taking over Brooklyn. Along with “Off the Yak” being inspired by the sound, she tapped one of the subgenre's biggest acts, Fivio Foreign, for the single, “Hello Baby.”

She didn’t stop there. Off the Yak further showcased her versatility with tracks like “Don Diva” featuring Rubi Rose, which dropped the same day as the project. For the music video, Rose and M.A pay homage to LL Cool J by putting a twist on his “Doin It” visual.

Listen to Young M.A’s new tape, Off the Yak, featuring Rubi Rose, Fivio Foreign, and more below.